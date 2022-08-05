NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-40140-DE
Estate of LARRY MELVIN KIRKMAN Date of Birth: October 11, 1935.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Larry Melvin Kirkman, died December 5, 2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Terry L. Kirlman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 3, 2022
TERRY L. KIRKMAN
Personal representative
2820 Midland Drive SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Telephone No. (616) 437-7390
MELISSA K. ALLEN P-51908
Attorney at Law
12800 Escanaba Drive, Suite F
DeWitt, MI 48820
Telephone No. (517) 669-1078
Publish: August 5, 2022
