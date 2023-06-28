NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE TRUST ESTATE
WAYNE T. RICHARDSON Date of birth: June 19, 1959
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Wayne T. Richardson, who was domiciled at 7275 North Cram Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867 died on June 10, 2023. There is no personal representative of the decedent’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent and/or the WAYNE RICHARDSON REVOCABLE TRUST U/ AID MARCH 28, 2022, are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to
Jessica L. Kunik
Successor Trustee(s)
4050 West Birch Run Road
St. Charles, MI 48655
within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Bonnie M. Swinson, P78862
Attorney for the
WAYNE RICHARDSON REVOCABLE TRUST U/A/D MARCH 28, 2022
SHEA, AIELLO, PLLC
261 00 American Drive
Second Floor
Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 354-0224
Publish June 28, 2023
