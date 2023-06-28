NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE TRUST ESTATE

WAYNE T. RICHARDSON Date of birth: June 19, 1959

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, Wayne T. Richardson, who was domiciled at 7275 North Cram Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867 died on June 10, 2023. There is no personal representative of the decedent’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent and/or the WAYNE RICHARDSON REVOCABLE TRUST U/ AID MARCH 28, 2022, are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to

Jessica L. Kunik

Successor Trustee(s)

4050 West Birch Run Road

St. Charles, MI 48655

within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Bonnie M. Swinson, P78862

Attorney for the

WAYNE RICHARDSON REVOCABLE TRUST U/A/D MARCH 28, 2022

SHEA, AIELLO, PLLC

261 00 American Drive

Second Floor

Southfield, MI 48034

(248) 354-0224

Publish June 28, 2023

