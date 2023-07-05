Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM on JULY 19, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information.
Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Laverne Sebert aka Laverne E. Sebert and Susan M. Sebert, his wife, to National City Bank, Mortgagee, dated April 7, 2006 and recorded January 24, 2007 in Liber 1106, Page 423 Shiawassee County Records, Michigan. Said mortgage is now held by PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to National City Bank. There is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of Fourteen Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 89/100 Dollars ($14,118.89).
Under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given that said mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at public vendue at the place of holding the circuit court within Shiawassee County, Michigan at 10:00 AM on JULY 19, 2023.
Said premises are located in the Township of New Haven, Shiawassee County Michigan, and are described as:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 12, TOWN 8 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN; THENCE EAST 218 FEET, THENCE SOUTH TO THE CENTER OF SOUTH RIDGE ROAD, THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD TO A POINT DUE SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 12, THENCE NORTH TO PLACE OF BEGINNING.
5011 Easton Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867
The redemption period shall be 12 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA §600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale.
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damage to the property during the redemption period.
Dated: June 14, 2023
File No. 23-005863
Firm Name: Orlans PC
Firm Address: 1650 West Big Beaver Road, Troy MI 48084
Firm Phone Number: (248) 502.1400
(06-14)(07-05)
Publish: June 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 2023
