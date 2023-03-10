NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of JOAN L. LINDER Date of Birth: April 8, 1938.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, JoAn L. Linder, who lived at 9172 South Durand Road, Durand, MI 48429, died December 28, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott J. Gould, Attorney for Personal Representative, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 8, 2023
SCOTT J. GOULD
Attorney for Personal Representative
114 East Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 729-0071
SCOTT J. GOULD P76101
Attorney at Law
114 East Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 729-0071
Publish: March 10, 2023
