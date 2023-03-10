NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of JOAN L. LINDER Date of Birth: April 8, 1938.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, JoAn L. Linder, who lived at 9172 South Durand Road, Durand, MI 48429, died December 28, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott J. Gould, Attorney for Personal Representative, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 8, 2023

SCOTT J. GOULD

Attorney for Personal Representative

114 East Main Street, Suite 218

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 729-0071

SCOTT J. GOULD P76101

Attorney at Law

114 East Main Street, Suite 218

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 729-0071

Publish: March 10, 2023

