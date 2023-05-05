CITY OF OWOSSO
NOTICE OF PROJECT PLAN
PUBLIC HEARING
FOR THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE DWSRF PROJECT PLAN
TO REPLACE AGING
INFRASTRUCTURE, ORIGINALLY APPROVED APRIL 15, 2019
The Owosso City Council will hold a public hearing to receive comment from interested persons on the proposed amendment to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Project Plan (DWSRF) to replace aging infrastructure, at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The proposed amendments to the Plan would include a change in the projects slated for the 2024 fiscal year and updates to cost estimates. Total cost of the proposed amended plan is estimated at $3,498,970.00, to be paid by user fees during the 20 to 30 year life of the low interest loan. A project plan amendment has been developed, updating the schedule for the replacement of water mains and lead service lines, introducing new WTP upgrades, and amending design/construction engineering plans. The proposed project will occur within the WTP site and throughout the City.
Copies of the plan detailing the proposed amended project plan are available for inspection at the City Clerk’s Office and on the City of Owosso website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us. Issues viewing the Project Plan should be directed to the City Clerk’s Office, email: city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us, phone: (989)725-0500.
An overview of the proposed amendments will be presented at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
All interested parties are invited to submit written comments on the proposed amendment to the Project Plan. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2023 to be considered as part of the public record. Written comments received before the hearing record is closed on May 15, 2023 will receive responses in the final project plan. Written comments should be sent to:
Owosso City Clerk’s Office
301 West Main
Owosso, MI 48867
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing, calling, or emailing the following: Owosso City Clerk’s Office, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867; Phone: (989) 725-0500; Email: city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: May 5, 2023
