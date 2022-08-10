CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 363
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 678.05(a)(3)(4) is hereby amended and the following is substituted in their place and stead:
678.05 NUISANCE ABATEMENT
(3) Outdoor storage of any appliance, un-stacked firewood, furniture or building materials is prohibited except when the material is properly covered and screened from view. Furniture which is not intended or designed for outdoor use shall not be placed outdoors or on exterior balconies, porches, decks, landings, or other areas exposed to the weather.
(4) Building materials, including, but not limited to, lumber, bricks, concrete or cinder blocks, plumbing materials, electrical wiring or equipment, shingles, mortar, concrete, cement, nails, screws or other materials used in constructing any structure.
All other provisions of said ordinance not inconsistent with the above amendments remain in full force and effect.
Adopted this 4th day of August, 2022
Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 21st day of July, 2022 and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 4th day of August, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: August 10, 2022
