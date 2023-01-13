Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
January 4, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Sandra Michalek, Beth Andrus, Troy Howes, Chris Cannon, Mike Constine, Ric Crawford, Tom Emery.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The December 7, 2022 meeting minutes were approved with a correction. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff Report: 22 Traffic stops for the month, 116 total calls in the Township.
SSESA: 22 runs for the month for the Twp; 253 runs for the year for the Twp; 2016 SSESA calls year to date.
DDA: Next meeting is January 18, 2023 6:30pm, Perry Twp Hall.
County Comm: Commissioner Emery expressed that he ran for this position to represent our district. He requested that we keep in close contact with him as to our needs so he can be our voice and help us.
I69 Corr: Parmalee reported on the I69 Trade Corr. Meeting. The LDFA will be amended in Feb. to include an area in the City of St. Clair for Magna Electric Vehicle Structures project.
Road Commission: Chris Cannon gave the annual update on the progress of the Road Commission. The 2023 potential road projects for the Township were reviewed.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence/Announcements: Tom Emery submitted his letter of resignation as the Township’s attorney. There will be recycling drives on Jan 2, 14,17, 28 at the Laingsburg recyclers 7500 Woodbury Rd, Laingsburg, MI. See recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite
Unfinished Business:
• The Township Board gave some recommendations regarding the Master Plan Draft to the Planning Commission. They will meet Jan. 19 to discuss the Master Plan more.
• The Township Board discussed the possibility that the County may not do planning and zoning for municipalities and what that would mean for the Township.
New Business:
• No action was taken on the Chunko request for reimbursement of $50 for snow removal for the parking lot on the day of their rental as they were a no show.
• The Renters Hall Rules and Regulations were updated to include emergency contact numbers and a statement regarding reimbursement for unauthorized work done with out approval. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried
• The MTA Online Subscription Renewal is due. The Board decided to not renew the subscription. Schmidt Moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried
• The Public FOIA Procedures and Guidelines and Detailed Cost Itemization form was updated. Parmalee Moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved any Board Member and Deputies that wish to go to the MTA Annual Conference & Expo in the amount up to $390 each for education. Schmidt Moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved any member of the Board to attend the MTA Capital Conference in the amount not to exceed $55 ea. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved all members of the Board of Review, Supervisor and Assessor to attend the MTA Board of Review Training in the amount not to exceed $100 ea. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved to extend the 2023 Lawn Care contract by 911 Rescue Me Lawn Care. Lawn Care for the Township Hall at $60/service; Township Retention Ponds at $60/service; and Cemetery at $550/service. Parmalee Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• The “TextMyGov” proposal was presented. After discussion the Board decided to not entertain this proposal.
• There was a request for the Township to host a monthly SEDP meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at Noon here at the Perry Township Hall. Parmalee moved; Fulks seconded. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: January 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.