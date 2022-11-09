CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 367
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Chapter 678.03 is hereby repealed and the following is substituted in its place and stead:
678.03 OPEN BURNING
(a) General Rules for Burning
(1) No open burning is allowed within the City of Perry with the exception of
recreational burning as defined in paragraph (a)(2).
(2) Recreational burning. Recreational burning shall be defined as any fire of logs,
brush, charcoal or similar materials around a residence or property, which are burned
for the purpose of food preparation or recreation, or where the materials to be burned are
to be placed at ground level within a containment pit constructed of masonry or steel no
larger than three feet in diameter or covering an area not larger than ten square feet.
Recreational burning shall also follow the guidelines listed below.
A. There shall be no burning within fifteen feet of any existing structure
or five feet from any property line.
B. There shall be no burning on any paved or concrete portion of any
public street or sidewalk.
C. There shall be no burning of any combustible material that creates the
emission of smoke or odor in such quantities as to render occupancy of
surrounding properties uncomfortable to a person of ordinary
sensibilities.
D. There shall be no burning of any combustible material that may re
lease a toxic emission when burned, including, but not limited to, tires,
oil, paint, construction lumber/materials, trash, rubbish.
E. There shall be no burning unless it is under the charge or supervision
of a person of mature years and discretion.
F. There shall be no burning at any time when the wind or weather
conditions may create a nuisance or danger to the property of any person
in the vicinity thereof.
G. The preparation of food in or on any commercially manufactured grill
shall be exempt from all regulations set forth in this section. However, it
is recommended that such containers be placed at a minimum distance of
three feet from any said structure.
(b) Civil Liability for Cost and Damage.
(1) Any person who sets an open fire which necessitates calling the Local Fire
Department or any other fire department shall pay to the Local Fire Department all
costs and charges incurred by the Local Fire Department by reason of calling the Local
Fire Department or any other fire department.
(2) The City or Local Fire Department may sue in any court of competent jurisdiction
for civil damages and may recover such costs and expenses incurred by it from any
person who sets such an open fire.
(3) Payment of costs to the Fire Department shall in no way relieve such person from
liability for any damage caused by such fire.
(4) Compliance with the guidelines contained in paragraph (a) above will not relieve
any person from liability contained within paragraph (b) herein. It is the responsibility
of the person who sets the fire and the property owner to ensure proper fire safety and
containment.
(c) Enforcement. The authority for enforcement of this section shall fall under the
direction of the Local Fire Department and City Police Department.
DateAdopted: November 3, 2022
Date Published: November 9, 2022 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 20th day of October, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 3rd day of November, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: November 9, 2022
