NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40177-DE
Estate of PATRICIA SANDERSON Date of Birth: March 1, 1935.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patricia Sanderson, died June 10, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Vicki Downer and Debra Sanderson, Co-personal representatives, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: October 24, 2022
VICKI DOWNER and
DEBRA SANDERSON
Co-Personal representatives
211 Leaver Street
Durand, Michigan 48429
Telephone No. (989) 494-9141
SCOTT J. GOULD P76101
Attorney at Law
114 East Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 729-0071
Publish: October 27, 2022
