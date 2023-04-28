NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Duane Krish and Carolyn Krish Living Trust, dated November 21, 2000.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, CAROLYN L. KRISH, who lived at 2800 Easton Road Owosso, MI 48867, died November 22, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust will be forever barred unless presented to Keith Veale named Trustee, C/O Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, P.C., 2157 Commons Parkway, Okemos, MI 48864 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: April 25, 2023
DENNIS SIZEMORE
Trustee
2157 Commons Parkway
Okemos, Michigan 48864
Telephone No. (517) 347-2100
Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, P.C.
TARA J. PETERSON P72672
Attorney at Law
2157 Commons Parkway
Okemos, Michigan 48864
Telephone No. (517) 347-2100
Publish: April 28, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.