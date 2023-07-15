NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE THOMAS E. SIMMINGTON LIVING TRUST
In the matter of The Thomas E. Simmington Living Trust
Date of Birth: April 30, 1930
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee Thomas E. Simmington, who lived at 1410 Lynn St, Owosso, MI 48867, died on May 27, 2023. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Todd Snyder, Successor Trustee, at 110-1/2 W. Exchange St. Owosso, MI 48867, within four ( 4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: July 12, 2023
Todd Snyder
Successor Trustee
110-1/2 W. Exchange St.
Owosso, MI 48867
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney for Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: July 15, 2023
