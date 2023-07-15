NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE THOMAS E. SIMMINGTON LIVING TRUST

In the matter of The Thomas E. Simmington Living Trust

Date of Birth: April 30, 1930

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee Thomas E. Simmington, who lived at 1410 Lynn St, Owosso, MI 48867, died on May 27, 2023. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Todd Snyder, Successor Trustee, at 110-1/2 W. Exchange St. Owosso, MI 48867, within four ( 4) months of the date of publication of this notice.

Dated: July 12, 2023

Todd Snyder

Successor Trustee

110-1/2 W. Exchange St.

Owosso, MI 48867

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney for Trustee

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: July 15, 2023

