NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF LIVINGSTON
CASE NO. 23-21786-DE
Estate of THOMAS ALBERT MASCHKE Date of Birth: September 5, 1947.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas Albert Maschke, died April 3, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Deborah Olejniczak, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 204 South Highlander Way, Suite 2, Howell, Michigan 48843 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 1, 2023
DEBORAH OLEJNICZAK
Personal Representative
10715 Pine Bluff Avenue
Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189
Telephone No. (810) 231-2703
RONALD F. SHARP P25477
Attorney at Law
455 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
Telephone No. (734) 707-1001
Publish: June 11, 2023
