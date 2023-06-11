NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF LIVINGSTON

CASE NO. 23-21786-DE

Estate of THOMAS ALBERT MASCHKE Date of Birth: September 5, 1947.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas Albert Maschke, died April 3, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Deborah Olejniczak, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 204 South Highlander Way, Suite 2, Howell, Michigan 48843 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 1, 2023

DEBORAH OLEJNICZAK

Personal Representative

10715 Pine Bluff Avenue

Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189

Telephone No. (810) 231-2703

RONALD F. SHARP P25477

Attorney at Law

455 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300

Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108

Telephone No. (734) 707-1001

Publish: June 11, 2023

