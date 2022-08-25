NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40167-DE

Estate of HELEN LEONE MACKAY Date of Birth: April 26, 1927.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Helen Leone MacKay, died April 24, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marie Angelete MacKay, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 20, 2022

MARIE ANGELETE MACKAY

Personal representative

7845 N Dwyer Rd

Okeana, OH 45053

Telephone No. (513) 417-9656

ROBERT H. HOSCHNER P15140

Attorney at Law

6985 Cedarhurst Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Telephone No. (989) 277-0885

Publish: August 25, 2022

