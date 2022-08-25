NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40167-DE
Estate of HELEN LEONE MACKAY Date of Birth: April 26, 1927.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Helen Leone MacKay, died April 24, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marie Angelete MacKay, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 20, 2022
MARIE ANGELETE MACKAY
Personal representative
7845 N Dwyer Rd
Okeana, OH 45053
Telephone No. (513) 417-9656
ROBERT H. HOSCHNER P15140
Attorney at Law
6985 Cedarhurst Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Telephone No. (989) 277-0885
Publish: August 25, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.