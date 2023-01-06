NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40334-DE

Estate of WAYLAND G. WALTER, Deceased. Date of Birth: September 8, 1949

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Wayland G. Walter, died November 23, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to either of the co-personal representatives, namely: Kimberly Walter, 1344 Winding Ridge Dr., Apt. 2B, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 or William Walter, 9375 Geeck Rd., Bancroft, MI 48414, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the co-personal representatives within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: December 16, 2022

KIMBERLY WALTER

Co-Personal representative

1344 Winding Ridge Dr., Apt. 2B

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

WILLIAM WALTER

Co-Personal representative

9375 Geeck Rd.

Bancroft, MI 48414

RICHARD G. BURLINGAME P11425

Attorney at Law

831 East Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 277-2235

Publish: January 6, 2023

