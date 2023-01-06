NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40334-DE
Estate of WAYLAND G. WALTER, Deceased. Date of Birth: September 8, 1949
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Wayland G. Walter, died November 23, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to either of the co-personal representatives, namely: Kimberly Walter, 1344 Winding Ridge Dr., Apt. 2B, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 or William Walter, 9375 Geeck Rd., Bancroft, MI 48414, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the co-personal representatives within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: December 16, 2022
KIMBERLY WALTER
Co-Personal representative
1344 Winding Ridge Dr., Apt. 2B
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
WILLIAM WALTER
Co-Personal representative
9375 Geeck Rd.
Bancroft, MI 48414
RICHARD G. BURLINGAME P11425
Attorney at Law
831 East Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 277-2235
Publish: January 6, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.