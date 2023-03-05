Sciota Township Accepting Bids for Lawn Care Services 2023 – 2025:
The Township of Sciota is accepting requests for bids with a 2-year contract for lawn care services for Sciota township hall and Putnam Cemetery locations. Contractors are asked to submit bid estimates by either method, #1) by cost per mow + number of mows per week/month; OR #2) by cost per season, April - October. Mowing acreage is at 2 locations. Location #1 is approximately 0.25 acres at the township hall, 3990 Leland Rd, and 0.9 acres at the township parking area across from the township hall. Location #2 is approximately 2.5 acre at the Putnam Cemetery on Putnam Rd. Specifications include grass height, for both locations, to be kept at an average of 3.0” - 3.5” inches. In addition to mowing services, the bid should include: 1) weed trimming for approximately 110 headstones at the Putnam Cemetery, as needed; 2) tree limb/trash pick-up and removal in mowing areas. In addition to the preceding requirements, the township requests that lawncare services be provided as close to national holidays as possible (i.e., Memorial Day, July 4th holiday, Labor Day). Bidder must clearly state any specifications they will be unable to provide. Bidder must carry business liability and auto insurance policies and worker’s compensation. Bids are due by Friday, March 31st, at 4:00 p.m. to the township clerk. The township reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Sciota Township is a municipal local governmental unit, and as such, is exempt from all state and federal taxes. All questions should be directed to the clerk.
Jamie Parker-Wing, Clerk
Township of Sciota
8430 W Parker Rd.
Laingsburg, MI 48848
Email: clerk@sciotatownship.net
Telephone: 517-651-5286
Publish: March 5 and 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.