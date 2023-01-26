STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate of Eugene P. Kurney, Deceased Date of Birth: November 25, 1050, Eugene P. Kurney Revocable Living Trust, dated December 3, 2020.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE OF CREDITORS: The decedent, Eugene P. Kurney, who lived at 3687 N. Reed Rd., Cournna, Michigan, 48817, died on November 17, 2022. The decedent established the Eugene P. Kurney Revocable Living Trust, Dated December 2, 2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Justin D. Kurney, Trustee of the Eugene P. Kurney Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: January 23, 2023
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, MI 48867
989-723-5205
Publish: January 26, 2023
