NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40217-DE

Estate of DANNY RAY LOWRIE Date of Birth: March 9, 1950.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Danny Ray Lowrie, died September 6, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Judy Stragier, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 26, 2022

JUDY STRAGIER

Personal representative

1425 Victor

Lansing, Michigan 48910

THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868

Attorney at Law

244 N. Main St. P.O. Box 170

Perry, Michigan 48872

Telephone No. (517) 625-4117

Publish: September 30, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.