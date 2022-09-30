NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40217-DE
Estate of DANNY RAY LOWRIE Date of Birth: March 9, 1950.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Danny Ray Lowrie, died September 6, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Judy Stragier, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 26, 2022
JUDY STRAGIER
Personal representative
1425 Victor
Lansing, Michigan 48910
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney at Law
244 N. Main St. P.O. Box 170
Perry, Michigan 48872
Telephone No. (517) 625-4117
Publish: September 30, 2022
