DRAFT SYNOPSIS
REGULAR MEETING
CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
MARCH 20, 2023
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Treasurer Essenburg, Trustee Hagadon, Trustee Holzheuer, Trustee Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer.
Approval of Bills:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the February 2023 Payroll and the March 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26591-26603 in the amount of $13,748.98; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check no 19356-19365 in the amount of $15,053.77; Fire Fund Check No. 2216 in the amount of $12,092.81; Utility Fund Check No. 3094-3096 in the amount of $20,500.00 and Utility-Middletown Water Project Check NO. 1007 in the amount of $12,930.00 for a Grand Total of $74,325.56. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the Revenue/Expenditure Reports for February 2023 as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CASH TRANSACTION AND TREASURER’S REPORT:
It was moved by Treasurer Krhovsky, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the Cash Transaction and Treasurer’s Report for February 2023 as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
WATER PROJECT-REQUESTION FOR QUALIFICATIONS AND PROPOSAL (RFQP)
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Holzheuer to authorize the publication of the Water Project RFQP with modifications. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CONTINUING BUSINESS:
UPDATES ON OWOSSO MOTEL:
Supervisor Holek informed the board that the process of boarding up the Owosso Motel with commence beginning March 21, 2023.
OVERNIGHT PARKING ORDINANCE:
Supervisor Holek informed the board that the Township Attorney has just completed a draft ordinance for overnight parking in the township and it will be brought back to the April 2023 meeting for approval.
UTILITY AUTHORITY LIGHTS:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to reimburse the Utility Authority in the amount of $275.91 for the replacement LED lights that were put in the township annex building. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. Motion carried.
Publish: March 30, 2023
