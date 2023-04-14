NOTICE OF PARENTAL-RIGHTS
TERMINATION HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT -
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 20-014271-NA
TO: ARIEL MANAUSA
IN THE MATTER OF: OLIVER LOUTH
A hearing regarding termination of parental rights will be conducted by the court on
MAY 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM in the 35th Circuit Court - Family Division, 110 East Mack Street, Second Floor, Corunna before Hon. Thomas J. Dignan.
This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
You have the right to an attorney. There is no right to a jury at this hearing.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Ariel Manausa personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
Publish: April 14, 21 and 28, 2023
