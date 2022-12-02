NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40284-DE

Estate of TODD EDWARD SWARTZ, Deceased Date of Birth: July 25, 1976.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Todd Edward Swartz, Deceased, died August 5, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary E. Swartz, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 29, 2022

GARY E. SWARTZ

Personal representative

921 North Park Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-2263

Rebecca C. McClear PLC

REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674

Attorney at Law

312 N. Water Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 725-8189

Publish: December 2, 2022

