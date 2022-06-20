REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JUNE 6, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Pro Tem Helen Granger at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Lawson, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Mayor Chuck Kerridge.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mike White; Lynn Nee; Noah Dutcher; Tanya Vyshegorodtseve; Nadezda Vyshegorodtseva; Matthew Vnettain; Tristen Hamphreg; Jason Vantermaen; Doug Haskins.
APPROVE AGENDA
Lawson moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda as with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 6. Excuse Mayor Charles Kerridge from the June 6, 2022 regular council meeting due to illness.
7. Cancel the July 5, 2022 regular council meeting due to the holiday.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, informed the council that Judy Horton’s son will be attending the next council meeting on June 20 to speak to them on his mother’s behalf. Mr. Sawyer also updated the council on the canoe launch and the Jaycee Pavilion that will be done before July 4, 2022.
CONSENT AGENDA
Lawson moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of May 16, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 5-6-22 through 5-19-22.
3. Accept the Resignation of Joseph Moore from Youth Hockey Commission effective 3-13-2022.
4. Accept the Discharge of Judith Horton from Parks & Rec Commission and Natalie Kribs from Historical Commission due to passing away.
5. Accept the Discharge of Josilyn Hundley from Youth Sports & Rec Commission due to moving out of state effective May 1, 2022.
6. Excuse Mayor Charles Kerridge from the June 6, 2022 regular council meeting due to illness. (This item was added to the agenda.)
7. Cancel the July 5, 2022 regular council meeting due to the holiday. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
2022/2023 Budget & Truth in Taxation Hearing.
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to move out of regular council session and enter into public hearing at 7:21 p.m. to receive citizen comments for 2022-2023 Budget & Truth in Taxation.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:21 p.m.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, stated the following:
The 2022/2023 Budget Recommendation worksheets and summary are included in your Drop Box Budget Work Session Materials Folder. The following is a summary of the proposed budget adoption. All Funds Revenues total $36,921,175 with All Funds Expenditures of $36,532,809 with a Net Decrease to All Funds Balance of $1,940,221, resulting in an estimated year end All Funds Reserve of $4,599,184. Outstanding Bonds as of July 1, 2022 total $1,748,000 and Outstanding Installment Loans total $375,219. Budgeted Debt Reduction is $402,764. The city remains well below its combined debt limit of $16,284,442. Additional intergovernmental utility infrastructure debt totals $1,959,076. Total Retirement Liabilities as of 12/31/2020 total $6,582,940 with $5,650,635 in Assets for a 85.84% funding ratio. Budgeted retirement contributions total $574,227 (including a required contribution of $126,168). The city currently has no unfunded Retiree Health Obligations. General Fund Revenues of $2,725,403 (Increase of 26.27% from 2021/2022 Amended) including a Reduction to Fund Reserve of $162,412. This reduction to Fund Balance will result in an estimated year end Fund Reserve of $656,427 (24.11%). Note that this includes $351,417 in ARP revenues/expenditures. Adjusted for restricted/directed revenues, General Fund Net revenues are $2,048,172. Of which budgeted is; $263,312 to Contingency Reserve (12.86%), $296,331 to Administration (14.47%), $539,933 to Public Safety (26.37%), $97,500 to Recreation & Parks (4.76%), $153,237 to Equipment Rental/Purchase (7.48%), $307,882 to Unfunded Retiree Obligations (15.03%). No force reductions are anticipated in the budget year. General operations and service offerings remain status quo, with Parks/DDA, PD, DPW and Admin staffing improvements. $18,629,007 in Major Project and $358,310 in Minor Projects are budgeted, to include Street Projects ($1,563,000), Municipal Building Improvements & Security ($130,000), MEMO TO: Mayor & City Council FROM: Joe Sawyer, City Manager DATE: 06 June 2022 SUBJECT:S SUBJECT: City of Corunna FY 2022- 2023 Budget Recommendation/Adoption Sidewalk/Trail/James Miner Improvements ($160,000), Sanitary Sewer Improvements/Bond Payments ($195,833), Water Improvements/Bond Payments ($265,503), I&I Separation ($200,000), Public/Park Gathering Space improvements ($800,000), Drinking Water (DWSRF) and (WRI) Projects ($18,629,007), Alley Maintenance Materials ($10,000), Tree Plantings/Removals & Brush Yard Maintenance ($20,000), City/DDA EMC Sign in Park ($51,431), Park/Commission Improvements & Events ($135,000), Downtown Façade, Parking, City Center Improvements ($90,000), Fire Equipment purchase and loan payments ($50,222), River Access/Dam Completion ($125,000), and Storm Sewer Improvements ($35,000). Note that some of these projects will span over a period of several budget years, and several are dependent upon grant approvals. Potential Street Projects include North Shiawassee 3-lane Widening from Bridge to St. Mary Street and Chip Seal and Crack Repair on streets all around town. With ongoing projects at the Mid-County Waste Water Treatment Plant, and Owosso Water Rate Adjustments, Water/Sewer rates will increase slightly. A typical User (5,000 gal/mth) will see an increase in their water/sewer bill of $0.95 (1.03%), resulting in an eight-year netincrease of $13.05/mth (16.21% over 8 years). City-Wide Curbside Garbage Collection will increase from $11.09 to $11.70 to accommodate the service contract. Over the past 20 years, Revenue Sharing has been reduced by $27,902 (-6.42%). Over this same time period, the combined City Millage Levy has been reduced by 4.1354 Mills (- 22.23%). During this period, Taxable Value has increased by 29.63%, resulting in an overall Property Tax Revenue increase of $4,127 (0.41%). Adjusted for inflation, the city is operating with $884,802 in reduced operating revenues (less PPT loss reimbursement). The loss of revenue with increases to healthcare cost, unfunded retiree obligations, and everincreasing regulations create substantial obstacles in providing adequate service levels to our residents. It the city is successful in retiring the unfunded retirement liability financial stability will be achieved for some time following. This is forecasted to happen in the 2022/2023 budget year, although current market conditions will likely require a 1-2 year extension. Inflation and new residential and commercial construction could increase the tax base by as much as 10% in the 2023/2024 year, as it did in the 2022/2023 year. Combined Marihuana Establishment license fees and Sales Tax Disbursements will build to provide additional revenues over several years. We anticipate a significant amount of financial support to our Parks and Recreation and Downtown Development programs. This growth should help avoid cuts to services in subsequent budget years. The budget attempts to maintain service levels, while continuing to invest in infrastructure, municipal facilities and quality of life initiatives, all while reducing unfunded legacy costs and debt obligations and maintaining a healthy fund reserve. Attached is a 55-page Preliminary Budget Recommendation Summary resultant from the 143-page Budget Detail Worksheet.
Spannagel moved, Lawson seconded, to move out of the public hearing and enter back into regular council season at 7:26 pm.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:26 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Resolution 060622-01 for 2022-2023 Budget Adoption.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Resolution 060622-01 2022-2023 Budget Adoption.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION 060622-01
TO ADOPT THE 2022/2023 BUDGET
Motion by Councilperson Carr, supported by Councilperson DeLorge to adopt the 2022/2023 general fund budget in the amount of $2,725,403 as presented in the following resolution:
WHEREAS, The City Charter of the City of Corunna states that “Not later than the third Monday in May the Council shall, by resolution, adopt the budget for the next fiscal year and shall in such resolution appropriate the money required for such budget and provide for a levy of the amount necessary to be raised by taxes upon real and personal property for municipal purposes….”
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the budget appropriations for the City fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 after recommendation by the City Manager and as adopted by the City Council as follows:
REVENUES EXPENDITURES
General Fund $2,725,403
Dept. #Dept. Name
101 City Council $18,930
172 City Manager’s Office $162,299
255 City Clerk/Treasurer’s Office $143,326
257 Assessment/Planning & Review $107,952
262 Elections $13,636
263 Internal Services $249,878
265 Municipal Building Dept. $68,719
301 Police $615,442
336 Fire $105,664
402 Crossing Guard $5,213
441 Public Works $249,294
721 Planning Commission $7,700
723 ZBA $250
851 Insurance and Risk Management $24,900
967 City Services $949,523
TOTAL $2,725,403 $2,722,725
BE IT, the same is hereby adopted, and the amount therein provided as recommended; appropriations are hereby appropriated according to the departmental totals.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that in order to carry out the provisions of the above described budget, the following tax rate shall be applied to the completed assessment roll with a taxable valuation of 69 million, 678 thousand, 878 dollars as approved by the City of Corunna Board of Review, and as required by Michigan Constitution, and be applied to all properties subject to the Industrial Facilities Taxes which have a complete assessment roll valuation of 361 thousand, 733 dollars at one half the tax rate.
Total City Tax Levy for General Fund Purposes July 1, 2022 = 12.9691 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
Total City Debt Tax Levy for the Public Transportation July 1, 2022 = 0.3252 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
Total City Debt Tax Levy for the P.A. 298 Collection July 1, 2022 = 1.5000 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuations, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment, subject to all related provisions of the Truth in Taxation and Headlee Amendment.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, to adopt the following budget appropriations:
INDEPENDENT REVENUE FUNDS
Pine Tree Perpetual Fund 150 $7,000
Major Street Fund 202 $751,663
Local Street Fund 203 $327,285
Fire Capital Fund 206 $59,700
Corunna Fire Capital Fund 207 $0
Parks & Recreation Fund 208 $446,450
Cemetery Fund 209 $51,610
Parks Improvement Fund 211 $140,718
Municipal Building Fund 213 $130,212
Fourth of July Commission Fund 220 $44,230
Softball Commission Fund 223 $27,505
Historical Commission Fund 224 $16,900
City Improvements Fund 245 $15,050
Philanthropic Fund 246 $367,505
DDA Fund 248 $304,349
Building/Zoning Fund 249 $78,600
DDA Parking Lots Fund 251 $5,025
DDA Joint Parking Lots Fund 252 $30,010
Fire Operations Fund 262 $215,448
Forest Commission Fund 263 $6,505
Centennial Fund 264 $10,000
TJPC Fund 266 $151,085
P.A. 298 Collection Fund 298 $142,164
’10 G.O. Limited Tax Bonds Fund 376 $0
’11 Water Supply System Revenue Bond Fund 377 $49,550
’11 Sewer Collection System Revenue Bond #1 Fund 378 $44,650
’22 DWSRF Bonds 382 $3,403,169
’23 DWSRF Bonds 383 $3,377,500
Small Urban Construction Fund 415 $1,388,858
Storm Sewer Rehabilitation Fund 420 $30,000
Industrial Development Fund 422 $190,982
Dam Construction Fund 423 $112,500
DDA Building Improvements Fund 425 $25,575
I&I Separation Assistance Fund 428 $200,000
’22 DWSRF Construction Fund 430 $5,455,000
’23 DWSRF Construction Fund 431 $5,380,000
’22 CDBG-WRI Construction Fund 432 $2,660,000
’22 CDBG-PGSI Construction Fund 433 $800,000
Sanitary Sewer Repair/Replace/Imp Fund 580 $636,028
Water Repair/Replace/Imp Fund 581 $1,031,107
Sanitary Sewer Collection Fund 590 $645,906
Water Fund 591 $733,277
Rubbish Collection Fund 596 $107,206
Retiree Benefits Fund 631 $611,646
Motor Vehicle Pool Fund 661 $204,612
Tax Collections Fund 703 $3,652,418
Ambulance Fund 705 $99,835
Transportation Fund 706 $26,937
OPEB Trust Fund 736 $0
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Manager as Chief Administrative Officer be allowed to exceed any line item within any specific department or fund including both revenues and expenditures providing that the total end of the year expenditures titled “Total” or “Grand Total” for the department or fund at issue does not exceed the original appropriation, and if the total department or fund appropriation should exceed either of the above prior to such exceeding, the City Council must make a supplemental adjustment to the appropriation.
Consider 2022-2023 Fee Schedule effective July 1, 2022.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, presented the 2022-2023 fee schedule highlighting the changes made. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the 2022-2023 Fee Schedule as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Resolution 060622-02 for Fridge Bot Foundation Inc Charitable Gaming.
Lynn Nee, Fridge Bot Vice Precedent, presented the team to council and explained the foundation. Noah Dutcher discussed the robotic season and will be going to U of M in the fall from the experiences he learned from Fridge Bot Foundation. Tanya Vyshegorodtseva is from Russa and has been apart of the team for the last three years and being a part of the team has helped her with her English along with her social skills. DeLorge moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve Resolution 060622-02 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION #060622-02
LOCAL GOVERNING BODY RESOLUTION FOR
CHARITABLE GAMING LICENSES
At a regular meeting of the Corunna City Council called to order by Mayor Pro Tem Helen Granger on June 6, 2022 at 7: 00 p.m. the follow resolution was offered:
Moved by DeLorge and supported by Sarrazin that the request from Parent Booster USA – Fridge Bot Foundation of Corunna, county of Shiawassee, asking that they recognized as a nonprofit organization in the community of the purpose of obtaining charitable gaming licenses, be considered for approval.
Consider Resolution 060622-03 for MDOT Category B Grant.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Resolution 060622-03 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITY OF CORUNNA
RESOLUTION #060622-03
AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION
The following preamble and resolution were offered by Councilperson Carr and supported by Councilperson DeLorge.
A RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH A REQUEST FOR FUNDING, DESIGNATE AN AGENT, ATTEST TO THE EXISTENCE OF FUNDS AND COMMIT TO IMPLEMENTING A MAINTENANCE PROGRAM FOR CRACK SEALING ON CONVERSE (HASTINGS TO NORTON); KING (BRADY TO COMSTOCK); McARTHUR (WOODWORTH TO NORTON); OAK (SHIAWASSEE TO MARGARET); ST. MARY (SHIAWASSEE TO WALNUT); WALNUT (SHIAWASSEE TO E END); CRESTVIEW (RIDGEVIEW TO RIDGEVIEW); CRESTVIEW (RIDGEVIEW TO NORTON) AND RIDGEVIEW (CRESTVIEW TO CRESTVIEW). CHIP SEAL AND FOG SEAL ON BRADY (N END TO MACK); BACHUS (CORUNNA TO McARTHUR); CARY (S END TO FERRY); CARY (FERRY TO CHERRY); CHERRY (SHIAWASSEE TO MARGARET); KNOLL CT (RIDGEVIEW TO END); MILL (SHIAWASSEE TO END); MIZNER (MACK TO McNEIL) AND WILLIAMS (SHIAWASSEE TO COMSTOCK). REMOVING AND REPLACING THE FULL DEPTH HMA PAVEMENT ON DUTCHER (McARTHUR TO KING). FUNDED BY THE TRANSPORTATION ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND CATEGORY B PROGRAM.
WHEREAS, the City of Corunna is applying for $250,000 in funding through MDOT from the Transportation Economic Development Category B Program to construct crack sealing on Converse, King, McArthur, Oak, St. Mary, Crestview, Ridgeview and Walnut Streets; various chip seal and fog seal on Brady, Cary, Cherry, Knoll Ct., Mill, Mizner, and Williams Streets. Also, removing and replace full depth HMA pavement on Dutcher.
WHEREAS, MDOT requires a formal commitment from the public agency that will be receiving these funds and will be implementing and maintaining these infrastructure projects.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the City has authorized Joseph S. Sawyer, Corunna City Manager, to act as agent on behalf of the City to request Transportation Economic Development Fund Category B Program funding, to act as the applicant’s agent during the project development, and to sign a project agreement upon receipt of a funding award.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the City attests to the existence of, and commits to, providing at least $250,000 toward the construction costs of the project(s), and all costs for design, permit fees, administration costs, water infrastructure and cost overruns.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the City commits to owning operating, funding and implementing a maintenance program over the design life of the facilities constructed with Transportation Economic Development Fund Category B Program funding.
Consider Resolution 060622-04 for SATA Millage Proposal.
Lawson moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve Resolution 060622-04 with the change from a 5-year term to a 6-year term.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION NO. 060622-04
ELECTION/BALLOT MILLAGE PROPOSAL
At a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Corunna, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, held in the lower level of the Community Center, Corunna, Michigan 48817, on June 6, 2022, at 7:00 o’clock p.m.
The following preamble and resolution were offered by COUNCILPERSON Lawson and supported by COUNCILPERSON Sarrazin.
WHEREAS, election laws provide for an election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022; and
WHEREAS, the Council deems it to be in the best interest of the City and its citizens to place a millage proposal on the ballot for the Election, requesting the electors to approve the levy of 0.3333 mills to be levied to pay for public transportation for a period of six (6) years beginning in 2023 and ending in 2028 inclusive. It is estimated that such levy would generate $18,956.99 in the first year.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED THAT:
1. The City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to file a request with the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office requesting approval of the millage proposal to be levied on the November 8, 2022 election ballot.
2. That at the Election the following proposal be placed on the ballot for consideration by the registered voters in the City;
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION MILLAGE
0.3333 MILL FOR FUNDING OF THE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
IN THE CITY OF CORUNNA
Shall a 0.3333 mill ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value) tax be assessed and levied on taxable property within the City in the years 2023-2028, both inclusive. This millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services and expansion of those services in the future. It is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $18,956.99 for the first year. YES
NO 3. The City Clerk is directed to give notice of the election to the electors of the City by causing notice of the election, to be published in the newspaper published in or of general circulation in the City, at least twice before the election date.
4. The City Clerk is also directed to give notice of the last day of registration to vote in the Election, to the Electors of the City by causing said notice to be published in a newspaper published in or of general circulation in the City, at least twice before the last day of registration.
5. The City Clerk is also directed to have proper ballots prepared and provided in sufficient quantity for the Election; and do all things and provide all supplies necessary for the Election, as required by law to be done.
6. The proposal to be voted on at the election shall be stated on the ballots in substantially the manner appearing in the foregoing notice.
7. All resolutions and parts of resolutions insofar as they conflict with the provisions of this resolution be and the same are rescinded.
Consider Ann Arbor Railroad Abandonment at Hurlbut St.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to agree on the reviewal and legal opinion of the regular council meeting minutes from 1886 that Hurlbut Street has been abandon by the Ann Arbor Railroad, and is as such under the ownership, regulation and control of the City of Corunna as an undeveloped street.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
M-21 and North Shiawassee Traffic Light Discussion.
Lawson moved, Spannagel seconded, to request to the city manager to request another update from MDOT on their warrant report.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Sarrazin moved, Carr seconded, to adjourn at 8:26 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Helen Granger, Mayor Pro Tem
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: June 20, 2022
