Owosso Charter Township
Planning Commission
Notice of Public Hearing
The Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on December 8th, 2022, at the Township Hall at 410 S. Delaney Road. At the public hearing, the Planning Commission shall consider the following:
A request for a Rezoning of 1246 Cleveland Ave from R-1 Residential Single-Family District to A-2 Agricultural District.
Requested by: Brian and Kari Freeman
Members of the public are invited to attend if they wish. Anyone wishing to comment on this request but who is unable to attend the meeting may send their comments to Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. Copies of the proposed application are available by contacting the Township Zoning Administrator, Jason Ball at ROWE Professional Services Company at (810) 341-7500.
Publish: November 16, 2022
