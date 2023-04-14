Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
April 5, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Tom Emery, Guy Hubbard, Deputy Nathon Kirby.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The March 1, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 21 traffic stops in the Twp; 94 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 22 runs for the month in the Twp; 47 runs for the year in the Twp; 392 SSESA calls year to date.
Co. Comm: Commissioner Emery gave the County Report.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business: None
New Business:
• The Supervisor gave the 2023 March Board of Review report with 48 parcels reviewed; 17 changes and adjustments; 9 VA exemptions approved and 2 VA exemptions denied.
• The Board approved the 2023 Road Project for crack filling Morrice Rd from Miller to Ingham County Line; Church Rd from Morrice Rd to end of black top; Ellsworth Rd from morrice Rd to M-52; Ruppert Rd from Ellsworth Rd to M-52; and Braden Rd from Morrice Rd to the Antrim Twp line. Total amount $55,054. Parmalee moved Griffith seconded Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• Budget Amendment #3 for 2022-2023 General Fund line items: Increase 101-247-702 salaries by $250 to $1,650. Reduce 101-299-980 contingency by $250 to $25,750; Special Assessment line items: Increase 448-450-408 Lansing Rd. Lights by 41,000 to $5,400 and Increase 448-000-408 Lansing Rd Lights by $1,000 to $4,900; DDA line items: Increase 830-299-924 Lansing Rd lights by $200 to $5,200 and Reduce 830-299-923 Rose Blvd lights by $200 to $2,800; Roselawn line items: Increase 276-000-690 Unrealized Gain/Loss on Investments by $5,000 to $5,000 and Decrease 276-299-980 Contingency by $5,000 to $64,500. Fraser moved Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.• Extensive discussion with Fire Chief Hubbard regarding a request to increase the EMS Assessment Increase from $65 to $110 per household. A public hearing will be held before the September 6th board meeting.
• There was discussion regarding the insulation of the township hall with spray foam. It was suggested to have Consumers Energy do an energy evaluation.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: April 14, 2023
