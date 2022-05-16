NOTICE TO BIDDERS
2022-2023 SAND, GRAVEL
& LIMESTONE BID
FOR THE CITY OF
OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the 2022-2023 SAND, GRAVEL & LIMESTONE BID at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
Sealed proposals should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
The proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid must be received at least (5) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be addressed to the Bid Coordinator. Inquiries shall be received in, and responded to, in writing via FAX at 989-723-8854 or by e-mail to mark.mitchell@ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: May 16, 2022
