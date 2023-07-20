PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR AMENDED VILLAGE OF LENNON MASTER PLAN
The Village of Lennon Planning Commission located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449, will conduct a public meeting on August 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. regarding the adoption of the proposed amended Village of Lennon Master Plan. The proposed amended Village of Lennon Master Plan amends the current 2013-2033 Village of Lennon Master Plan to include undated information from the 2020 United States Census. The Village of Lennon Council will take public comments on the proposed amended Village of Lennon Master Plan at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. A complete copy of the proposed amended Village of Lennon Master Plan as well as all corresponding documents and a complete copy of the current Village of Lennon 2013-2033 Master Plan can be obtained at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449 during business hours and on the Village of Lennon web site at www.villageoflennon.com. You may also submit written comments to the Village of Lennon Clerk no later than 12:00p.m. on August 9, 2023 at villageclerk@lel.com or contact Village of Lennon officials at (810) 621-4285.
Publish July 20, 2023
