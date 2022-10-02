NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40205-DE

Estate of ELLEN RAYE LARNER Date of Birth: June 4, 1937.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ellen Raye Larner, died May 15, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly Raye Schmidt, Steven Larner, and David Larner, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 26, 2022

KELLY SCHMIDT

Personal representative

11774 Beardslee Road

Perry, MI 48872

Telephone No. (517) 204-7045

STEVEN LARNER

Personal representative

14100 Shaftsburg Rd.

Perry, MI 48872

Telephone N. (517) 881-2444

DAVID LARNER

Personal representative

204 Melladee Lane

Morrice, MI 48857

Telephone No. (517) 410-8581

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724

Attorney at Law

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8222

Publish: October 2, 2022

