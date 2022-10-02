NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40205-DE
Estate of ELLEN RAYE LARNER Date of Birth: June 4, 1937.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ellen Raye Larner, died May 15, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly Raye Schmidt, Steven Larner, and David Larner, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 26, 2022
KELLY SCHMIDT
Personal representative
11774 Beardslee Road
Perry, MI 48872
Telephone No. (517) 204-7045
STEVEN LARNER
Personal representative
14100 Shaftsburg Rd.
Perry, MI 48872
Telephone N. (517) 881-2444
DAVID LARNER
Personal representative
204 Melladee Lane
Morrice, MI 48857
Telephone No. (517) 410-8581
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724
Attorney at Law
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8222
Publish: October 2, 2022
