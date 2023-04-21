NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

In the matter of The Norman J. and Donna L. Blight Revocable Living Trust dated November 6, 1996, as amended

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Your interest in the trust may be barred or affected by the following:

The decedent. Donna L. Blight lived at 7824 Bancroft Road. Bancroft. Michigan 48414. Donna L. Blight died on February 28. 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust will be forever barred unless presented to Matthew W. Blight. Successor Trustee, whose address is 4250 Grand River Road. Bancroft. Michigan 48414 within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: April 17, 2023

MATTHEW W. BLIGHT

Petitioner

4250 Grand River Road

Bancroft, Michigan 48414

Telephone No. (989) 227-0756

SMITH BOVILL, P.C.

Sharon A. Burgess P62572

Attorney at Law

140 West Tuscola Street, Suite B

Frankenmuth, Michigan 48734-1548

Telephone No. (989) 652-9923

Publish: April 21, 2023

