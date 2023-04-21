NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
In the matter of The Norman J. and Donna L. Blight Revocable Living Trust dated November 6, 1996, as amended
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Your interest in the trust may be barred or affected by the following:
The decedent. Donna L. Blight lived at 7824 Bancroft Road. Bancroft. Michigan 48414. Donna L. Blight died on February 28. 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust will be forever barred unless presented to Matthew W. Blight. Successor Trustee, whose address is 4250 Grand River Road. Bancroft. Michigan 48414 within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: April 17, 2023
MATTHEW W. BLIGHT
Petitioner
4250 Grand River Road
Bancroft, Michigan 48414
Telephone No. (989) 227-0756
SMITH BOVILL, P.C.
Sharon A. Burgess P62572
Attorney at Law
140 West Tuscola Street, Suite B
Frankenmuth, Michigan 48734-1548
Telephone No. (989) 652-9923
Publish: April 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.