NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL CREDITORS: The Settlor, Ruth Hoshield (Born: June 29, 1926), died June 4, 2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom letters of administrative have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Ruth I. Hoshield Trust dated August 6, 2003, as amended, will be forever barred unless presented to Successor Trustees Vickie Hoshield, c/o English Law Office, PLC, 120 W. Exchange Street, Ste. 104, Owosso, MI 48867 within four months after the date of publication.
Notice if further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Dated: June 17, 2022
VICKIE HOSHIELD
Successor Trustee
JUSTIN D. ENGLISH P71565
ENGLISH LAW OFFICE
120 W. Exchange St., Suite 104
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Publish: June 24, 2022
