NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR NAME CHANGE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 23-40335-NC

In the matter of ALEXIS NICOLE LANDIS

TO ALL PERSONS whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition for change of name of Alexis Nicole Landis to October Vivianne Vegas.

Date: January 9, 2023

Alexis Nicole Landis

Petitioner

6100 N M-52

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 277-1955

Publish: January 12, 2023

