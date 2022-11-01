NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40247-DE
Estate of ROLLEY PUGH, Deceased Date of Birth: July 28, 1957.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Rolley Pugh, Deceased, died August 18, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kaylie Pugh, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: October 11, 2022
KAYLIE PUGH
Personal representative
5029 Indian Hills Trail
Flint, MI 48506
Telephone No. (810) 701-7189
Bueche, Failer, O’Callaghan & Zintsmaster
JOHN A. ZINTSMASTER P35487
Attorney at Law
G-6258 W. Pierson Rd.
Flushing, MI 48433
Telephone No. (810) 733-6960
Publish: November 1, 2022
