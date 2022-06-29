NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40100-DE

Estate of TERRY GENE WILLIAMS Date of Birth: February 23, 1970.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Terry Gene Williams, died August 25, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Tammy Brown-Williams, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 24, 2022

TAMMY BROWN-WILLIAMS

Personal representative

5480 W. Epton Rd.

Henderson, Michigan 48841

Telephone No. (906) 298-2137

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: June 29, 2022

