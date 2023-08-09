Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM on 8/23/2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Names of Mortgagor(s): Cathryn Cope. Original mortgagee: Citifinancial, Inc.. Date of mortgage: 9/28/2007. Mortgage recorded on 10/5/2007 as Document No. 3178289, in Liber 1115, Page 737. Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB not individually, but solely as trustee for Residential Mortgage Aggregation Trust. Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: $73,071.84. Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: ALL THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF CORUNNA COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE AND STATE OF MICHIGAN: A PIECE OF LAND IN THE MCARTHUR AND CUMMIN’S DIVISION OF THE SAID CITY OF CORUNNA MICHIGAN AND DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF OLIVER STREET 1017 FEET EAST OF THE EAST SIDE OF COMSTOCK STREET THENCE SOUTH 150 FEET THENCE EAST 75 FEET THENCE NORTH 150 FEET AND THEN WEST 75 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CITY OF CORUNNA SHIAWASSEE COUNTY MICHIGAN. Commonly known as 460 East Oliver Street, Corunna, MI 48817. The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is abandoned or used for agricultural purposes. If the property is determined abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days after the statutory notice, whichever is later. If the property is determined abandoned under MCL 600.3241, the redemption period will be 1 month from the date of such sale. If the property is presumed to be used for agricultural purposes pursuant to MCL 600.3240(16), the redemption period is 1 year from the date of such sale. The redemption period may be extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Date of Notice: 07/19/2023. Codilis & Moody, P.C. 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100 Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (313) 536-2500 C&M File 23-22-00081
Publish: July 19 and 26, 2023 and August 2 and 9, 2023
