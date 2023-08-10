ORDER FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION/POSTING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
CASE NO. 2023-007847-DS
HALEY LORRAINE THOMAS
1600 W MAIN ST
OWOSSO Ml 48867
(810) 875-3837
Plaintiff
/
v
CLINTON ADAMS
3285 HAZELWOOD ST.
DETROIT Ml 48206-2155
(810) 458-7777
games025@gmail.com Defendant
Defendant
/
Office of the Friend of the Court
BY: THOMAS L EDWARDS P43486
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
208 North Shiawassee Street
Corunna, Ml 48817
(989) 743-2339
TO: CLINTON ADAMS:
NOTICE AND ORDER
Service of the Summons, Complaint, and copy of this order shall be made by the following method(s):
1. You are being sued by Plaintiff in the above said court to set a child support amount for the child KAIYA DUSHAWN ADAMS. YOU MUST FILE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER LAWFUL ACTION WITH THE COURT at the Court address above WITHIN 28 DAYS FROM THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AND ORDER. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.
2. Defendant may be served by a copy of this notice and order being published once each week for three(3) consecutive weeks in a newspaper in Shiawassee County, per MCR 2.16, and proof of publication shall be provided by the newspaper and filed in this Court.
3. A copy of this notice and order shall also be sent to CLINTON ADAMS, at his last known mailing address of 3285 HAZELWOOD ST, DETROIT Ml 48206-2155, BY (X) first class mail () certified mail-return receipt requested before the date of the last publication.
For each method used, proof of service must be filed promptly with the Court. This ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION/POSTING has been signed by:
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047 Circuit Court Judge
Publish: August 3, 10, and 17 2023
