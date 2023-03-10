Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
March 1, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Tom Emery and Duane Wood.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The February 1, 2023 meeting minutes and the February 15, 2023 Budget Work Session minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 44 traffic stops in the Twp; 137 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 25 runs for the month in the Twp; 25 runs for the year in the Twp; 199 SSESA calls year to date.
Co. Comm: Commissioner Emery gave the County Report.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence/Announcements: The County Planning Comm. special meeting scheduled for March 8, 2023 for hearing of a map amendment approval to rezone parcel # 014-10-400-001 in Perry Township that was not properly noticed in the newspaper will be canceled and republished to be held March 22, 2023 at 7:00pm. The letter of support approved at the last meeting for Daystarr was sent out.
Unfinished Business: None
New Business:
• The Board approved the renewal appointment of Joseph Ocenasek and Larry Place for a 3 year term to expire 3-31-2026 to the Planning Commission Board. Parmalee moved Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• No budget adjustment needed for the Clifford Fields Light Assessment.
• The 2023 Road Project bids for Paving Wild Rose Blvd, the 50% cost share gravel project for Miller Rd with Bennington Twp, our share is $19,800, and the mineral well brine prices were approved totaling $29,340. The Board approved to contribute $30,000 towards the Rose Blvd project with the DDA to pay for the remaining balance. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried
• The Board approved the Township Board meeting dates and time for 2023-2024 as the first Wed. of the month at 7:00pm. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the Planning Comm. meeting dates and time for 2023-2024 as the third Thurs. of the month at 7:00 pm. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the Township depository list for 2023-2024. The financial organizations are Huntington Bank, PNC Bank, Ameriprise Financial, MSU Federal Credit Union, and PFCU Credit Union. Parmalee Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Griffith, Schmidt, Yes. Fraser, No. Carried.
• The Board approved the 2022-2023 year end Budget Amendments #2, to Increase 101-265-702 Salaries by $1,000 to $5,000. Increase 101-265-920 Utilities by $1,000 to $5,500. Increase 101-265-921 Telephone by $1000 to $4,000. Increase 101-265-956 Hall Deposit Refund by $1,000 to $7,000. Reduce 101-299-980 Contingency by $4,000 to $26,000. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the 2022-2023 year end transfers of surplus money approximately $30 to $40 thousand from the General fund to the Road fund. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved the 2023-2024 Sextons agreement with an increase of the monthly stipend from $1,550 to $1,700 and to change the foundation install fee schedule agreement so the Sexton will receive for non-resident foundations $130 for 24x12, $194 for 36x12, $259 for 48x12 and $356 for 54x12. Parmalee moved; Fulks seconded Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• Due to a clerical error the Board approved and added an additional day to the Board of Review meeting dates and times. The Board of Review will meet for public hearings on Mon., March 13 from 3pm – 9pm (additional) , Tues., March 14 from 3pm – 9pm and Wed., March 15 from 9am – 3pm. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Schmidt moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: March 10, 2023
