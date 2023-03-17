BUDGET HEARING
The Shiawassee Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year (2023-2024) at the Shiawassee Township Hall. The March 29, 2023 meeting will start at 6:30pm. With the 2023 budget hearing and approval with the regular board meeting to follow.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Shiawassee Township Hall.
Publish: March 17 and 24, 2023
