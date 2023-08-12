AMBULANCE SERVICE PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
PERRY TOWNSHIP
PHONE: 517-625-4597
2770 W. ELLSWORTH ROAD
PERRY, MICHIGAN 48872
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Perry Township Board shall meet at 7:00 P.M. on September 6, 2023, at the Perry Township Hall located at 2770 W. Ellsworth Road, Perry, Michigan 48872 for the purpose of conducting the regular business of the Township and further to conduct a public hearing for the purpose of considering an adjustment to the cost of the Ambulance Special Assessment District. The question of establishing said district was approved by the voters on August 5, 2014 and confirmed at Public Hearings on September 3rd and October 1st 2014. A hearing is required to adjust the amount from $65 (sixty-five) to $110 (one hundred ten) to maintain and finance an ambulance service.
APPEARANCE AND PROTEST AT THE HEARING IN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO APPEAL THE AMOUNT OF THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT THROUGH THE STATE TAX TRIBUNAL.
An owner or party in interest or his or her agent may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter and his or her personal appearance shall not be required.
Perry Township will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services for the impaired to individuals with disabilities at hearing upon four days notice to the Township Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring aids or services should contact the Township at the address and telephone number above.
Date: August 9, 2023 Kelly Schmidt, Perry Township Clerk
Publish August 12 and 19, 2023
