NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST FOR
VOTING MACHINES
CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
A public accuracy test will be conducted for the purpose of testing the accuracy of the tabulating equipment and programs, which will be used to tabulate voted ballots, for the Election to be held on November 8, 2022. The test will take place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Caledonia Charter Township Hall, 135 North State Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Marcy Brady
Caledonia Charter Township Clerk
Publish: October 29, 2022
