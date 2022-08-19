CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, August 15, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Ellen Simon, 621 Stevens Drive, shared her concerns about sidewalk installation, loss of trees, flooding and street cleaning along Krust Drive and Stevens Drive.
Larry Alpert, 1208 North Dewey Street, shared concerns about sidewalk installation along Krust Drive and Stevens Drive. Questions were raised about setbacks and tree loss.
Nicholas Wood, 702 East North Street, shared concerns about sidewalk installation along Krust Drive and Stevens Drive including information about setbacks, driveways and water meter pit.
Kathy Kaminga, 705 Stevens Drive, shared concerns about sidewalk maintenance if they are installed along Krust Drive and Stevens Drive.
Ed Urban, 601 Glenwood, shared the need for more drivers for public transportation and thanked all who voted for SATA millage.
Amy Prchlik, 1214 Krust Drive, shared concern about sidewalk installation along Krust Drive and Stevens Drive. She is concerned about winter maintenance of sidewalk not connected to driveway. She also shared concerns about property destruction by those using the sidewalks.
Tom Manke, 2910 West Main Street, reiterated the concerns regarding sidewalk installation and the legality of such a project.
Janet Drake, corner of Krust and North Streets, inquired if there were studies conducted as to how many students would use said sidewalks, if installed and noted a police officer had been present at the end of the school day in the past.
Mayor Eveleth noted there were many questions raised regarding the sidewalk installation and suggested a meeting with City staff and residents to address their questions and concerns. City Manager Henne noted the sidewalks were being installed with a Safe Routes to School Grant in partnership with the Owosso Public Schools. There are many unknowns at this time.
Councilmember Teich expressed concern over the loss of trees and also noted living in the City has perks and drawbacks.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Lee Street. Authorized Resolution No. 2 setting a public hearing for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-03 for Lee Street from Clark Avenue to Ada Street for street resurfacing.
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Center Street. Authorized Resolution No. 2 setting a public hearing for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 for Center Street from King Street to North Street for street resurfacing.
Traffic Control Order – PFC Cantu Annual 5k Run/Walk. Considered request from Jennifer Clarke, event organizer, for the partial closure of various streets in the northeast quadrant of the City for the PFC Cantu Annual 5k Run/Walk from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Sunday, August 28, 2022, waive the insurance requirement, and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1480 formalizing the permission.
Recreation Service Agreement – Soccer & Tee-Ball Leagues. Approved a Recreation Service Agreement with the Shiawassee Family YMCA for use of the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex for soccer and tee-ball leagues for a five year period expiring December 31, 2027.
Professional Services Agreement – Topographic Survey Services for FY2024 Safe Routes to School Project. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized Addendum No. 2023-01 to the General Engineering Services Contract with Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering, Inc. for topographic survey services for the FY2024 Safe Routes to School Project in the amount of $10,500.00, and further authorized payment upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – 2023 Sanitary Sewer Repairs Project – Engineering Services. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized professional services agreement with OHM Advisors for design and construction engineering services for the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Repairs Project in the amount of $108,128.00, and approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – 2023 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project – Engineering Services. Approved Addendum No. 2023-02-OHM to the General Engineering Services Contract with OHM Advisors for limited design engineering in the amount of $7,900.00 and construction engineering services in the amount of $116,998.00 (contingent upon receipt of a FY2023 DWSRF loan) for the City’s 2023 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – Palmer 3A Well House Construction Project - Engineering Services. Approved Addendum No. 3 to the Utilities General Engineering Contract with OHM Advisors to provide engineering and bidding administration services in the amount not to exceed $159,000.00 for the Palmer 3A Wellhouse Project, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF funding for the project, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – Juniper 1 Well House Construction Project - Engineering Engineering. Approved Addendum No. 4 to the Utilities General Engineering Contract with OHM Advisors to provide engineering and bidding administration services in the amount not to exceed $149,000.00 for the Juniper 1 Wellhouse Project, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF funding for the project, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award - Bentley Park Pickleball Courts. Accepted low bid of McKearney Asphalt & Sealing, Inc. for the reconfiguration of the tennis and pickleball courts at Bentley Park to increase the number of pickleball courts in the amount of $20,000.00, and authorized payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
Bid Award – MDOT TWA M-71 Resurfacing Project. Accepted low bid of Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc. for the MDOT Transportation Work Authorization Program project to resurface M-71 in the amount of $669,101.00, contingent upon MDOT Administrative Board approval, and approved payment up to the contract amount upon completion of the project or portion thereof.
Warrant No. 620. Authorized Warrant No. 620 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
On-Premises Tasting Room Permit Request – Barrister Brewing Co, LLC. Considered recommendation of the request from Barrister Brewing Co, LLC for an On-Premises Tasting Room Permit to be located at 902 West Main Street to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – June 2022
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. July 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. July 2022 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. July 2022 Fire Report.
Owosso Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Minutes of June 23, 2022.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of June 30, 2022 Special Meeting.
Downtown Historic District Commission. Minutes of July 20, 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of July 20, 2022.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of July 26, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of July 27, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of August 3, 2022 Special Meeting.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of August 8, 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of August 9, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Ellen Simon again spoke about the concerns of sidewalk installation along Krust & Stevens Drive.
Larry Alpert asked about distance of repairs to Corunna Avenue and timeline to finish repair of North Street.
Tom Manke spoke on the hardships faced by those of retirement age regarding sidewalk installation. He also gave information about tap water and its contaminants.
Ed Urban spoke about the theft of United States flags.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Carrie A. Farr, Deputy City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
