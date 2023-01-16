Project & Bid Information
The Owner, Corunna Public Schools, will receive sealed bid proposals for the Corunna Louise Peacock Improvements.
Proposals may be mailed or delivered in person to Corunna Admin Building, 124 N Shiawassee St, Corunna, MI 48817, Attn: John Fattal, Superintendent.
All bids are due February 6, 2023 @ 3:00 pm. (Admin Building)
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:15 pm at the High School Media Center, 417 E. King St.
Any bids received after the scheduled bid time will be returned to the bidder unopened.
• A Pre-bid Meeting is scheduled for January 19, 2023 at 2:45 pm in the Media Center at Louise
Peacock – 485 E. McArthur St.
• Last Day for Contractor Questions January 30, 2023 at noon
• Last Addendum will be issued February 1, 2023 at noon
• Post Bid Interviews - TBD
• BOE approvals February 13, 2023
Familial Disclosure
All bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380.1267 and attach this information to the bid. The bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or the employee of the bidder and any member of the board, intermediate school board, or board of directors or the Superintendent of the school district, intermediate superintendent of the intermediate school district, or chief executive officer of the public school academy. The District shall not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement.
Iran Business Relationship Affidavit
All bidders must provide a signed Iran Business Relationship Affidavit. Effective April 1, 2013 all bids, proposals, and/or qualifications statements received in the State of Michigan must comply with the “Iran Economic Sanctions Act, 2012 P.A. 517. The District shall not accept a bid that does not include this signed affidavit.
Owners’ Rights
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, accept a bid other than the low bid, and to waive informalities, irregularities, and/or errors in the bid proposals, which they feel to be in their own best interest.
Publish: January 16, 2023
