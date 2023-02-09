NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
The Settlor, RUDOLPH F. DVORSKI Date of Birth: May 22, 1932.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Rudolph F. Dvorski, died February 3, 2023.
There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust Agreement of Rudolph F. Dvorski dated December 20, 1999, as amended, will be forever banned unless presented to John Dvorski, Successor Trustee, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Date: February 6, 2023
JOHN DVORSKI
Successor Trustee
PO Box 155
Bear Lake, MI 48614
GLORIA S. SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney at Law
114 E. Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 743-3810
Publish: February 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.