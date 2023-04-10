SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING

The Shiawassee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on APRIL 26, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. within the County Board of Commissioners’ meeting room located on the first floor of the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817. The following has been scheduled:

NEW BUSINESS:

Application Request #PSUP23-01

Applicant/Owner – Jenny Kurz

Site Location – 12734 Godfrey Rd. Morrice, MI 48857

Tax ID# Parent Parcel 015-21-300-001 (Parcel F on the survey), Section 21, Antrim Township.

Request – Special land use and site plan approval for a commercial kennel (boarding and grooming services).

Ordinance Reference – Section 4.3.43, Commercial Kennels

Master Plan Review

Zoning Ordinance Review

Other items of business may be handled if deemed necessary. Please contact the Community Development Department located at 201 N. Shiawassee St., 3rd Floor, Corunna, MI with any questions about the hearing or to review application materials. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 A.M. – Noon and 1:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M

Publish: April 19, 2023

