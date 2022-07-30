NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE GERALD G. URICK SR
LIVING TRUST
In the matter of THE GERALD G. URICK SR LIVING TRUST
Date of Birth: August 6, 1938.
NOTICE ALL TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Gerald G. Urick Sr, who lived at 1330 W. Oliver St., Owosso, MI 48867, died on July 21, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kimberly D. Remenec, Successor Trustee, at 1221 Holly Ct., Owosso, MI 48867, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 26, 2022
KIMBERLY D. REMENEC
Successor Trustee
1221 Holly Ct.
Owosso, MI 48867
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: July 30, 2022
