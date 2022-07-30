NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE GERALD G. URICK SR

LIVING TRUST

In the matter of THE GERALD G. URICK SR LIVING TRUST

Date of Birth: August 6, 1938.

NOTICE ALL TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Gerald G. Urick Sr, who lived at 1330 W. Oliver St., Owosso, MI 48867, died on July 21, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kimberly D. Remenec, Successor Trustee, at 1221 Holly Ct., Owosso, MI 48867, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 26, 2022

KIMBERLY D. REMENEC

Successor Trustee

1221 Holly Ct.

Owosso, MI 48867

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: July 30, 2022

