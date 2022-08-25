NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40171-DE

Estate of MARLENE MAE CLARK, Deceased Date of Birth: November 18, 1933.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Marlene Mae Clark, Deceased, died December 30, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kathrine R. Babcock, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 22, 2022

KATHRINE R. BABCOCK

Personal representative

14213 N. Linden Rd.

Clio, Michigan 48420

Telephone No. (810) 397-3943

Rebecca C. McClear PLC

REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674

Attorney at Law

312 N. Water Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 725-8189

Publish: August 25, 2022

