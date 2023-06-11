NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S TRUST ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Trust Estate of THOMAS SPIESS. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas Spiess, who lived at 4287 Shoreview, Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189, died May 19, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cathryn J. Spiess, the successor trustee named in The Thomas F. Spiess AND Suzanne Spiess Revocable Living Trust established by decedent on the 15th day of October, 2003.

All such claims must be presented to the said successor trustee within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice

Date: June 1, 2023

CATHRYN J. SPIESS

Successor Trustee

4287 Shoreview

Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189

RONALD F. SHARP P25477

Attorney at Law

455 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300

Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108

Telephone No. (734) 707-1001

Publish: June 11, 2023

