NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S TRUST ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Trust Estate of THOMAS SPIESS. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas Spiess, who lived at 4287 Shoreview, Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189, died May 19, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cathryn J. Spiess, the successor trustee named in The Thomas F. Spiess AND Suzanne Spiess Revocable Living Trust established by decedent on the 15th day of October, 2003.
All such claims must be presented to the said successor trustee within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice
Date: June 1, 2023
CATHRYN J. SPIESS
Successor Trustee
4287 Shoreview
Whitmore Lake, Michigan 48189
RONALD F. SHARP P25477
Attorney at Law
455 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108
Telephone No. (734) 707-1001
Publish: June 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.