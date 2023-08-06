NOTICE OF AMBULANCE
SERVICES SPECIAL ASSESSMENT HEARING, CITY OF PERRY, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF PERRY, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Perry proposes to create a Special Assessment District for the recovery of the cost of ambulance services by special assessment against the properties benefitted therein.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the District within which the foregoing ambulance service is proposed and within which the cost thereof is to be proposed to be assessed consists of all parcels of improved real property within the Perry City limits.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Perry City Council has set a public hearing to determine the necessity of and to establish to cost for ambulance service for the City of Perry to be recovered by special assessment which will be held at the Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly Street, Perry, Michigan commencing at 7:15 p.m. on August 17, 2023. At said hearing, the Council will consider any written objections to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said Council at or prior to the time of said hearing, as well as any suggestion, comments, corrections, revisions, or changes in the plans or estimate of costs or property to be the Special Assessment District.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the plans and estimates are on file with the Perry City Clerk at the Perry City Hall.
If the City of Perry elects to establish a Special Assessment District that will be in existence longer than one year then it is anticipated that the cost for ambulance services will increase in the future at a rate not greater than ten percent (10%) per annum. A redetermination of costs will be made each year hereafter at the first City Council meeting in May at the Perry City Hall. In the event that there is an increase in costs which exceeds ten percent (10%) of the costs established for the prior year, then before the assessment is changed further, a Notice will be given to the record owner or party in interest at the address shown on the tax records and a hearing will be afforded to the record owners of property to be assessed.
The question of raising money by special assessment shall be submitted to the electors of the City by the City Council at a general election or special election called for that purpose if the owners of ten percent (10%) of the land to be made into the Special Assessment District petition the City Council.
Appearance and protest at the hearing in the special assessment proceedings is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the State Tax Tribunal. An owner or party of interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or shall be permitted to file his or her appearance or protest by letter and his or her personal appearance shall not be required.
The owner or any person having an interest in the real property may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within 30 days after the confirmation of the special assessment, if the special assessment was protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the roll.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing.
Dated: August 3, 2023
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
203 W. Polly Street
Perry, MI 48872
Publish August 6,2023
