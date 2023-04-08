NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of JAMES O. CAMPBELL, JR.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, James O. Campbell, Jr., died February 13, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia L. Baranowski, Trustee of the James O. Campbell, Jr. Revocable Trust dated April 22, 1993, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: April 4, 2023
CYNTHIA L. BARANOWSKI
Trustee of the
James O. Campbell, Jr. Revocable Trust
P.O. Box 442
Perry, Michigan 48872
RANDALL R. SCHMIDLIN P33933
Schmidlin & Salim, P.C.
5141 Gateway Centre, Suite 100
Flint, Michigan 48507
Telephone No. (810) 232-5038
Publish: April 8, 2023
