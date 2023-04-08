NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of JAMES O. CAMPBELL, JR.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, James O. Campbell, Jr., died February 13, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia L. Baranowski, Trustee of the James O. Campbell, Jr. Revocable Trust dated April 22, 1993, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: April 4, 2023

CYNTHIA L. BARANOWSKI

Trustee of the

James O. Campbell, Jr. Revocable Trust

P.O. Box 442

Perry, Michigan 48872

RANDALL R. SCHMIDLIN P33933

Schmidlin & Salim, P.C.

5141 Gateway Centre, Suite 100

Flint, Michigan 48507

Telephone No. (810) 232-5038

Publish: April 8, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.