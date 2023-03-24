CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, March 20, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: Councilmember Daniel A. Law.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Retirement Proclamation – Charles Kincaid, Sr. Mayor Teich delivered a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing the City’s long-time Parking Enforcement Officer Charles Kincaid, Sr. for his years of service to the City of Owosso on the occasion of his retirement. Public Safety Director Lenkart also spoke, regaling the audience with the story of the time Charles issued a parking ticket to the County Sheriff.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban inquired if Charles Kincaid had always walked while on duty and he thanked him for all that he has done in support of the community.
Tom Manke said he was with the Sheriff when he received the parking ticket mentioned in the story and that Charles would give anyone a ticket, it didn’t matter who they were. He went on to allege that the City Manager is covering up the recent hydrogen sulfide (H2S) study conducted on the sewer collection system and WWTP, saying dangerous gas levels are present, citizens and employees are in danger, and Council isn’t even aware of the study.
Jeff Turner said he was told by a police officer that the City is no longer issuing tickets for cars parked on the street overnight and asked why the practice was stopped. Public Safety Director Lenkart clarified that the City still gives tickets for overnight parking on the street and that Mr. Turner should call the non-emergency phone number to request enforcement when he sees the rule being violated.
City Manager Henne responded to Mr. Manke’s accusations saying that H2S has been a known issue in the sewer collection system and WWTP since at least 2011 when the Owosso & Caledonia Townships Utility Authority commissioned a study to find the reason their sewer pipes were collapsing. The report pointed to H2S, a highly corrosive gas, as the culprit and suggested the slip lining of pipes as a cost effective means to protect them from the gas. Fast forward to 2022 when staff at the WWTP began noticing corrosion on some of the plant’s newly installed equipment. The WWTP Board ordered a second H2S study, the preliminary results of which are now being circulated. He said the WWTP Board must be given time to analyze the study and determine the best course of action, when that has taken place the final report will be presented to Council. In the meantime, employees at the plant have received noxious gas training and detectors have been installed in key locations at the plant. He also noted that the only time the H2S level increases is during very dry, hot periods like late summer when flows in the collection system are low. Under those conditions the flows take longer to get to the WWTP and start to generate H2S along the way.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika expressed her support for and trust of the City Manager.
Mayor Teich addressed the audience saying he had read the report and the facts speak for themselves. There is an issue with H2S that needs to be addressed, but according to the study there is only one location that requires immediate remediation, the screening room at the WWTP, which has been done. This is not an issue where residents near manholes could be affected, this is an issue about H2S gas corroding brand new equipment at the WWTP. To stop the corrosion the source of the gas must be fixed, which means Corunna and the townships have to fix the problem so it does not continue to get passed along to the WWTP. He said the danger of the problem isn’t to people, its to the infrastructure, and he thinks the WWTP Board has a handle on it.
Mayor Teich opened the floor to anyone that had questions on the subject to ask them of the City’s Utilities Director who was present at the meeting.
Tom Manke referred to a specific spot in the report, saying it indicates people are being poisoned by H2S gas inside their homes, that if a person can smell the gas they are being affected. Utilities Director Suchanek noted that all test readings were taken from inside the mains during hot, dry weather conditions, not from the ambient air inside homes. He also noted that p-traps inside of homes should be full of water preventing sewer gases from getting into the home, any gas present would be vented into the outside air at the roof. He indicated that the danger with H2S gas lies in smaller, confined spaces, not the inside of a home. Lastly, he noted that there are multiple ways the H2S problem can be remediated and he had directed the WWTP Board to have a solution for the problem ready by August 1st.
Mayor Teich encouraged anyone with questions or concerns about the issue to contact the Utilities Director.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Community Project Funding Program Application – Council Support. Authorized resolution in support of the request for FY24 Community Project Funding for monies to assist in the replacement of the Public Safety Building and designate the City’s authorized representative for the submission.
Michigan Unclaimed Property Redemption. Authorized the Finance Director, City Clerk and City Treasurer with permission to redeem unclaimed property on behalf of the City of Owosso held by the Michigan Department of Treasury.
WWTP Solids Handling Project – Change Order No. 1. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Sorensen Gross Company of Flint, Michigan for the WWTP Solids Handling Improvements Project increasing the contract $42,755.00, contingent upon receipt of approval by EGLE (2022 CWSRF project), and further approved payment to the contractor up to the contract amount, including Change Order No. 1, upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award – 2023 Water Service Line Identification Project. Approved bid award to Monchilov Sewer Service LLC for the 2023 Water Service Line Identification Project in the amount of $163,791.50, as part of the City’s Drinking Water Asset Management Grant (DWAM) and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award - 2023 Sanitary Sewer Repair Project. Authorized contract with The Glaesar-Dawes Corporation for the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Repair Project in the amount of $229,049.89, plus a contingency in the amount of $20,000.00 upon prior authorization, and further authorized payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – Topographic Survey Services for FY2024 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized Addendum No. 2023-02 to the General Engineering Services Contract with Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering, Inc. for topographic survey services for the FY2024 DWSRF Water Main Replacement Project in the amount of $22,000.00, and further authorized payment upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – Legal Services Agreements. Authorized Legal Services Agreements with Gould Law, P.C., general counsel, in an amount up to $1,000.00, and Dickinson Wright PLLC, bond counsel, in the amount of $9,000.00, as required by the USDA Rural Development Agency Community Facilities Direct Loan Program for the origination of a loan to purchase a fire truck, and further authorized payment upon the provision of services.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Property Sale – Gould Street/M-71. Approved the sale of a 6.5’ x 8’ strip of city-owned property at the southwest corner of Gould Street and M-71 to MDOT in the amount of $1,300.00 and further approved purchase agreement detailing the rights of the parties involved.
Professional Services Agreement – Professional Engineering Services for FY2024 Safe Routes to School Project. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized Addendum No. 2023-01 to the General Engineering Services Contract with Spicer Group, Inc. for professional engineering services for the FY2024 Safe Routes to School Project in the amount of $127,253.00, and further authorized payment upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
COMMUNICATIONS
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. February 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. February 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. February 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. February 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. February 2023 Fire Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. February 2023 Police Report.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of March 13, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban asked about the nature of the unclaimed properties held by the state (Consent 2), inquiring just what the properties are.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika thanked the OHC & Assistant City Manager Fuller for organizing a great event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Curwood Castle.
City Manager Henne noted that he will be receiving an honor from the Friends of the Shiawassee River for being in their short film, The Ripple Effect, which will be shown on March 22nd at the High School Performing Arts Center.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, April 03, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:26 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: March 24, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.