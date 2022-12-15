STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate of GLEN R. FAIRCHILD, Deceased Date of Birth: August 19, 1931, Fairchild Family Trust, dated October 3, 1996.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE OF CREDITORS: The decedent, Glen R. Fairchild, who lived at 1910 W. Hibbard Rd., Owosso, Michigan, died on December 4, 2022. The decedent established the Fairchild Family Trust, dated October 3, 1996. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Ron J. Fairchild, Trustee of the Fairchild Family Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: December 12, 2022
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: December 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.