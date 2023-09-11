NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO,
MICHIGAN
Partially funded by USDA
Rural Development Grant
TYPE III FORD E-450 AMBULANCE
Sealed bid proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for Type III Ford E-450 Ambulance and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W Main St
Owosso, MI 48867
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. October 17, 2023, for the Type III Ford E-450 Ambulance, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, FAX, etc.) are NOT acceptable. All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
TYPE III FORD E-450 AMBULANCE
All bids must be accompanied by a certified Cashier’s Check or Bid Bond for a sum of not less than 5% of the total bid and shall be made payable to the city of Owosso. This amount shall be forfeited in the case of the failure on the part of the successful bidder to sign a contract and furnish satisfactory bonds as required after the review and approval of the bid by the city of Owosso.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city Of Owosso. The bid shall be valid for a period of 90 days from the date of opening. A bid valid for a shorter period may be rejected by the city of Owosso. During the bid validity period, the bidder shall maintain its original bid without any change to the proposed unit prices and total price.
Special conditions included in this inquiry shall take precedence over any conditions listed under General Conditions or Instructions to Bidders.
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info .
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be submitted to Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart and received at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or via FAX at 989-723-0528 or by email: kevin.lenkart@ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: September 11, 2023
