FORECLOSURE NOTICE Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, September 28, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Thomas D Riddle, a married man, this is a purchase money Mortgage to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Mortgagee, dated August 31, 2015, and recorded on September 8, 2015, in Liber 1214, Page 0367, Shiawassee County Records, said mortgage was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Discovery Mortgage Loan Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated August 02, 2021 and recorded August 03, 2021 in Liber 1285, Page 0746, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of One Hundred Forty-Three Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-Five and 69/100 ($143,295.69) including interest at the rate of 4.75000% per annum. Said premises are situated in the Township of Rush, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and are described as: Lot 24, A.B. HICKS SUBDIVISION NO. 2, Rush Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, according to the recorded plat thereof, recorded in Liber 11 of Plats, Page 194, Shiawassee County Records Commonly known as: 811 LAKESIDE DR, OWOSSO, MI 48867 If the property is eventually sold at foreclosure sale, the redemption period will be 6.00 months from the date of sale unless the property is abandoned or used for agricultural purposes. If the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241 and/or 600.3241a, the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of sale, or 15 days after statutory notice, whichever is later. If the property is presumed to be used for agricultural purposes prior to the date of the foreclosure sale pursuant to MCL 600.3240, the redemption period is 1 year. Pursuant to MCL 600.3278, if the property is sold at a foreclosure sale, the borrower(s) will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. TO ALL PURCHASERS: The foreclosing mortgagee can rescind the sale. In that event, your damages are, if any, limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. Dated: August 30, 2022 Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. Attorneys for Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Discovery Mortgage Loan Trust 43252 Woodward Avenue, Suite 180, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302, (248) 335-9200 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Case No. 22MI00572-1
(08-30)(09-20)
Publish: August 30, 2022 and September 6, 13 and 20, 2022
